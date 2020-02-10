Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $124.59 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $124,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $580.21. The stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,685. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

