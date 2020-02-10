Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $128.23 Million Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.38% of Axis Capital worth $128,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Axis Capital by 142.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $64.72. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

