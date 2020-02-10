Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $132.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Hilton Hotels worth $132,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $110.88. 680,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $113.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

