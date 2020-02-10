Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $145.61 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.30% of bluebird bio worth $145,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 398.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

BLUE stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.77. 10,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,785. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

