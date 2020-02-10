Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $148.71 Million Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 152,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Parsley Energy worth $148,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 789,398 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of PE stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 203,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

