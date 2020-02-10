Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $178.75 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Skyworks Solutions worth $178,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 993,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,608 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,043 shares of company stock valued at $23,811,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.98. 96,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

