Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Molina Healthcare worth $127,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.73. 201,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,158. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

