Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,826,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $177,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after acquiring an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after acquiring an additional 287,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $237,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

