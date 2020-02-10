Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.69% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $157,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 521,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $30.37.

