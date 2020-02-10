Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Veeva Systems worth $162,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.12.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $151.87. 19,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,195. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $279,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $4,621,630. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

