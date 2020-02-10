Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Watts Water Technologies worth $148,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.98. 2,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

