Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.13% of Genpact worth $179,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,459,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 418,341 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NYSE G traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $42.11. 77,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.