Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $181,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. 702,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

