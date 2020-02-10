Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $121.17 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,586,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 505,694 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

