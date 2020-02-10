Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 385,706 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 260.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $121,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.57. 29,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average is $198.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $244.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

