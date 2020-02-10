Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 394,294 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv worth $158,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.30. 1,282,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

