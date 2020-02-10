Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 442,942 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $129,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,108,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,958,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 385,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 331.8% during the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 300,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.06. 221,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,008. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

