Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,019 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.99% of Coherent worth $170,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.25. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,377. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 154.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.