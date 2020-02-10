Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Proofpoint worth $150,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,730,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,074,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $127.16. 19,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.59 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $11,036,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.