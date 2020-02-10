Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.22% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $139,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,015. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.