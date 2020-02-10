Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Cooper Companies worth $150,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.87. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.23 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

