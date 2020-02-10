Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 122,153 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Burlington Stores worth $138,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,093. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

