Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 143,120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143,120 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Facebook worth $657,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $604.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

