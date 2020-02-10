Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 174,846 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Broadcom worth $121,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.57. 1,015,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.