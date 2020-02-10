Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 186,763 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186,763 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Amgen worth $179,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,535 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.24. The stock had a trading volume of 797,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average of $214.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

