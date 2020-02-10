Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,937 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $127,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 148,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.