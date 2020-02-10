Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,999 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $141,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

LMT stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $439.77. The company had a trading volume of 444,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $441.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.