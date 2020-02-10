Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,254 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $162,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

TXN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.24. 1,005,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

