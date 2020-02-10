Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 486,239 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Marvell Technology Group worth $128,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $23.71. 848,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,144,515. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $3,700,800 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

