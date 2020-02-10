Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Hubbell worth $151,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 31,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

HUBB stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.15. 8,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,947. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

