Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,872 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $137,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

