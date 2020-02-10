Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 641,913 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of W. R. Berkley worth $175,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $78.43. 17,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

