Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 740,596 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,820,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AbbVie worth $147,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

