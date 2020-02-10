Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Twilio worth $166,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1,939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Twilio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

NYSE TWLO traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $126.64. 192,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,901. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

