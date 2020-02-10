Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $247,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

