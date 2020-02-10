Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Wix.Com worth $171,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,063. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

