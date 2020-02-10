VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 237,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 116,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $53.28 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

