Victrex’s (VCT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Victrex to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,307.04 ($30.35) on Monday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,421.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,224.18.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,420.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

