VideoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,932.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $172,932.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002333 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,741,904 tokens. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.