Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Viewray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRAY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $2.98 on Monday. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,665,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,425,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

