Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.35. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

