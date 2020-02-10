VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 912 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,410.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

