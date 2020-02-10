Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell Sells 193,312 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 193,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $1,753,339.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,125.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.