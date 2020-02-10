Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Sells $545,200.02 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,862.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

