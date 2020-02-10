Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.69 ($2.57).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Friday.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 153.04 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.87. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.28%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

