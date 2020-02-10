Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,258. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.