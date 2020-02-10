Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Voyager Digital (Canada) alerts:

About Voyager Digital (Canada)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.