Wagerr (WGR) One Day Volume Hits $1,875.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,140,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,760,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

