Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

WBA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 1,363,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,971. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

