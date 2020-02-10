Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.57 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

